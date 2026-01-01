Security Mentor Phishing Simulation Logo

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation

Phishing simulation platform for training employees to recognize threats

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation Description

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to train employees to recognize and respond to phishing threats through simulated attacks. The platform enables organizations to establish baseline risk measurements by conducting initial phishing campaigns to determine employee susceptibility rates. The solution supports various phishing tactics including spear phishing campaigns that use targeted messages with specific recipient details, whaling attacks aimed at executives with highly personalized information, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) simulations. Organizations can vary and randomize campaign parameters such as timing, recipient groups, and email subjects to avoid predictable patterns. The platform provides real-time training for employees who fall victim to simulated attacks, using these incidents as teachable moments to reinforce proper security behaviors. It includes functionality for staff to report suspected phishing attempts, enabling security teams to track and respond to both simulated and real threats. The system supports ongoing phishing campaigns with recommendations for monthly execution at minimum, targeting different audience segments with varied campaign types. Organizations can track metrics to measure progress against security goals and monitor organizational improvement over time.

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation FAQ

Common questions about Security Mentor Phishing Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation is Phishing simulation platform for training employees to recognize threats developed by Security Mentor. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Behavioral Analysis, Employee Security Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →