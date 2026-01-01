Security Mentor Phishing Simulation Description

Security Mentor Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to train employees to recognize and respond to phishing threats through simulated attacks. The platform enables organizations to establish baseline risk measurements by conducting initial phishing campaigns to determine employee susceptibility rates. The solution supports various phishing tactics including spear phishing campaigns that use targeted messages with specific recipient details, whaling attacks aimed at executives with highly personalized information, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) simulations. Organizations can vary and randomize campaign parameters such as timing, recipient groups, and email subjects to avoid predictable patterns. The platform provides real-time training for employees who fall victim to simulated attacks, using these incidents as teachable moments to reinforce proper security behaviors. It includes functionality for staff to report suspected phishing attempts, enabling security teams to track and respond to both simulated and real threats. The system supports ongoing phishing campaigns with recommendations for monthly execution at minimum, targeting different audience segments with varied campaign types. Organizations can track metrics to measure progress against security goals and monitor organizational improvement over time.