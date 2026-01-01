SecurEnvoy Data Discovery Platform Logo

SecurEnvoy Data Discovery Platform is a data discovery and classification solution that identifies sensitive and confidential information across on-premise and cloud environments. The platform scans structured and unstructured data across endpoints, servers, network file shares, and cloud applications to locate personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), health records (HIPAA), and other sensitive data types. The solution provides automated search capabilities using pre-defined patterns for regulatory compliance (GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley) and supports custom search terms. It scans over 100 file formats and includes OCR scanning to detect sensitive data within images and scanned documents. The platform features a confidence matching engine to reduce false positives. Data owners receive real-time email alerts when sensitive data is discovered, enabling user self-remediation where staff can review and address data issues directly. The platform generates executive reports and dashboards showing data risk profiles, key risk areas, and the status of discovered, resolved, and outstanding data issues. The solution supports data extraction to formats including HTML, CSV, and XLSX for risk analysis and migration preparation. It integrates with Active Directory for user authentication and can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud. The platform is designed to support compliance processes, data migration projects, and protection against insider threats and data leaks.

