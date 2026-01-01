Sattrix Compliance Managed Services Logo

Sattrix Compliance Managed Services

Managed compliance services for regulatory frameworks and industry standards

Sattrix Compliance Managed Services Description

Sattrix Compliance Managed Services provides ongoing support for organizations to maintain compliance with regulatory frameworks and industry standards. The service includes comprehensive assessments to identify gaps and vulnerabilities in current compliance measures, followed by strategic recommendations and implementation of controls to mitigate risks. The service covers multiple compliance frameworks including HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS, tailored to specific sectors and geographies. Compliance experts work with clients to develop customized compliance strategies and provide continual support for navigating regulatory landscapes. Key activities include conducting gap analysis and risk assessments, developing and implementing policies and procedures specific to compliance needs, and performing regular internal audits and readiness checks for regulatory audits. The service also addresses third-party vendor compliance management to ensure partners adhere to required standards when handling sensitive data. The managed service aims to help organizations avoid non-compliance penalties, reduce legal risks, and maintain security protocols that protect sensitive data. By establishing standardized procedures and controls, the service streamlines compliance operations and optimizes resource allocation for meeting regulatory requirements.

Sattrix Compliance Managed Services is Managed compliance services for regulatory frameworks and industry standards developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, GDPR.

