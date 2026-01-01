Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls Logo

Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls

Platform for creating and managing customizable compliance policies and controls

GRC
Commercial
Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls Description

Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls is a platform designed for creating and managing organizational policies and controls aligned with compliance and regulatory requirements. The solution enables organizations to develop tailored documents and procedures for their compliance programs. The platform includes a profile questionnaire that generates a customized Policy and Procedures manual based on organizational information. Users can create and maintain policies using COMPLY model language and regulatory updates to maintain ongoing compliance. The system provides version control and archiving capabilities, maintaining historical records of each policy manual version. The solution features a Screen Painter tool that allows users to create custom controls that can be embedded within the compliance framework. Organizations can establish a customized compliance calendar and task list linked to their policies and procedures. The platform supports the delivery of new manual versions to staff and collects attestations of receipt for accountability tracking. The system enables the development of cybersecurity policies and standards, including organizational goals, definitions, and technical specifications. It supports the implementation of control activities such as approvals, authorizations, and verifications to ensure management directives are carried out effectively.

Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Customizable Policies and Controls is Platform for creating and managing customizable compliance policies and controls developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Cybersecurity.

