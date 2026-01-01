Retarus Business Process Solutions
Retarus Business Process Solutions is a cloud-based platform that automates business processes and integrates trading partners through EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) and document processing capabilities. The platform handles the exchange of business documents including orders, invoices, and delivery notifications across supply chains. The solution provides EDI connectivity for tier A suppliers and digitalized processes for tier B and C suppliers. It includes Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) technology for automated inbound document handling and validation. The platform operates independently of existing IT infrastructure and connects with ERP, CRM, and EDI systems. Data processing occurs exclusively in European data centers operated by Retarus, without reliance on hyperscalers or third-party providers. The infrastructure maintains ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, and ENS certifications, with GDPR-compliant data handling. The platform offers monitoring capabilities with live tracking, detailed reporting, and automated data validation. Implementation is managed by Retarus consultants with SLA-backed deployment timelines. The solution serves multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics, financial services, and healthcare, with specific workflows tailored to each sector's requirements for document exchange and process automation.
