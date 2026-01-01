Resolver Business Continuity Management Software Logo

Resolver Business Continuity Management Software

BCM software for managing business continuity programs with BIA and testing

Resolver Business Continuity Management Software Description

Resolver Business Continuity Management Software is a platform designed to help organizations plan, test, and execute business continuity strategies. The software centralizes continuity data and integrates with risk and compliance programs to provide a unified view of organizational resilience. The platform includes structured Business Impact Analysis (BIA) capabilities that capture recovery objectives, map dependencies and resources, and evaluate risk. Organizations can define Recovery Time Objectives (RTO), Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), and Maximum Tolerable Downtime (MTD) for critical processes. The software converts static continuity plans into actionable workflows with defined owners, tasks, and escalation paths. Dependency and resource mapping identifies internal and external assets, people, locations, and third parties critical to maintaining business processes. Organizations can conduct tabletop and desktop exercises within the platform to simulate disruption scenarios, validate recovery strategies, and identify gaps. Exercise results and lessons learned are captured for continuous improvement. The platform links continuity plans to risk registers, control libraries, and regulatory obligations. This integration enables unified reporting across risk, continuity, and compliance domains. The software supports alignment with regulatory frameworks including ISO 22301, FFIEC, NIST SP 800-34, PRA PS6/21, and OSFI E-21. The system provides audit-ready records of ownership, recovery strategies, and testing exercises. Reporting capabilities enable leadership visibility into preparedness and program effectiveness.

Resolver Business Continuity Management Software is BCM software for managing business continuity programs with BIA and testing developed by Resolver. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Audit, Business Continuity.

