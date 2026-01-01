Raxis Salesforce Penetration Testing Description

Raxis Salesforce Penetration Testing is a specialized security testing service focused on identifying vulnerabilities in Salesforce low-code applications. The service addresses security risks arising from misconfigurations, excessive customization, and permission system vulnerabilities within Salesforce environments. The service combines automated scanning capabilities with manual penetration testing to assess Salesforce deployments. Testing focuses on permission sets, profiles, sharing rules, custom Apex code, Lightning components, Flows, and API integrations. The service identifies issues such as overprivileged user accounts, Guest User misconfigurations, permission drift, insecure sharing settings, and SOQL injection vulnerabilities. Raxis partners with AutoRABIT to integrate automated scanning through AutoRABIT Guard, which detects misconfigurations, weak permissions, and exposed data. Manual testing validates automated findings and simulates real-world attack scenarios to demonstrate exploitability. The service provides compliance-focused assessments aligned with PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC requirements. Testing covers configuration risks in low-code components, API and integration security, third-party AppExchange applications, and authentication mechanisms. Deliverables include detailed reports with actionable remediation guidance and compliance gap analysis. The service offers a free Salesforce security assessment that includes an AutoRABIT Guard scan and tailored recommendations based on actual findings from the target environment.