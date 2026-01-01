Raxis Mobile Application Penetration Testing Logo

Raxis Mobile Application Penetration Testing is a professional service that evaluates security vulnerabilities in iOS and Android mobile applications. The service follows a structured methodology that includes preparation and discovery, static and dynamic analysis, device and platform security testing, API and backend testing, exploitation and impact analysis, and reporting with retesting. The testing process begins with information gathering, application mapping, APK/IPA analysis, and threat modeling. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) monitors runtime behavior and data transmission, while Static Application Security Testing (SAST) examines source code for hardcoded credentials, API keys, and insecure coding practices against standards like OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS. Device and platform security testing evaluates jailbreak/root detection, data storage mechanisms, and platform-specific vulnerabilities in Keychain (iOS) or Keystore (Android). API and backend testing assesses RESTful APIs and GraphQL endpoints for authentication issues, IDOR, SQL injection, and encryption protocol implementation. The service includes controlled exploitation of identified vulnerabilities to demonstrate real-world impact and prioritize remediation. Testing is conducted using jailbroken devices, rooted Android phones, and emulation environments. Deliverables include detailed reports with executive summaries, technical vulnerability details, proof-of-concept exploits, and remediation guidance. Follow-up retesting verifies that fixes have been properly implemented. The methodology complies with NIST 800-115 specifications and supports regulatory requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, and MPA guidelines.

Raxis Mobile Application Penetration Testing is Mobile app penetration testing service for iOS and Android applications developed by Raxis. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Android Security, Compliance.

