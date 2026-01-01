Raxis External Penetration Testing Logo

Raxis External Penetration Testing

External penetration testing service simulating real-world cyber attacks.

Raxis External Penetration Testing is a professional security service that simulates real-world cyber attacks against internet-facing systems and services. The service identifies vulnerabilities in external networks before malicious actors can exploit them. The service is offered in two delivery models: Raxis Attack, which provides continuous automated assessments, and Raxis Strike, which follows a traditional point-in-time testing approach. Testing methodology includes attack simulation, vulnerability assessment, and comprehensive reporting. Testers perform reconnaissance to map internet-facing systems and services, identify open ports, and test for exploitable vulnerabilities. The service examines common security weaknesses such as exposed administrative pages with default credentials, unprotected services like Telnet and FTP, web login pages vulnerable to brute-force attacks, and obsolete operating systems with unpatched software. Deliverables include detailed reports documenting identified vulnerabilities, their potential impact, and actionable remediation recommendations. The service includes a re-test option to verify that remediation efforts have successfully addressed discovered vulnerabilities. Reports serve as evidence for compliance with industry regulations and standards. The service aims to help organizations understand how external threat actors could breach their systems, improve incident response capabilities, meet regulatory requirements, and enhance detection capabilities through hands-on experience with simulated attacks.

