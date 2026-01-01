Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation
Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation
Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation Description
Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation is a human-led security validation service that simulates real-world cyberattacks to test the effectiveness of security controls. The service is conducted by penetration testers who perform simulations across cloud, APIs, networks, physical, and social attack vectors. The service integrates with Raxis Red Team engagements and runs at regular intervals through the Raxis One platform. It tests security controls including firewalls, EDR, SIEM, DLP, and email security platforms. The simulations cover the full attack kill chain, including initial access through phishing and exposed services, privilege escalation, lateral movement, defense evasion techniques, and data exfiltration scenarios. The service combines AI-augmented reconnaissance and scanning with human expertise for creative exploitation and business logic testing. Simulations are conducted in controlled, non-destructive ways that do not disrupt production environments. Testing can validate specific security tools from vendors like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Reports provide compliance-ready documentation for frameworks including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The service maps findings to specific control requirements and provides remediation guidance. Critical findings are communicated immediately rather than at the end of testing cycles. The service tests technical controls, people through phishing simulation, and processes including incident response capabilities. Purple Team engagements specifically test SOC detection and response effectiveness.
