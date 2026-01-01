Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation Logo

Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation

Human-led breach and attack simulation service for security control validation

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation Description

Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation is a human-led security validation service that simulates real-world cyberattacks to test the effectiveness of security controls. The service is conducted by penetration testers who perform simulations across cloud, APIs, networks, physical, and social attack vectors. The service integrates with Raxis Red Team engagements and runs at regular intervals through the Raxis One platform. It tests security controls including firewalls, EDR, SIEM, DLP, and email security platforms. The simulations cover the full attack kill chain, including initial access through phishing and exposed services, privilege escalation, lateral movement, defense evasion techniques, and data exfiltration scenarios. The service combines AI-augmented reconnaissance and scanning with human expertise for creative exploitation and business logic testing. Simulations are conducted in controlled, non-destructive ways that do not disrupt production environments. Testing can validate specific security tools from vendors like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Reports provide compliance-ready documentation for frameworks including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The service maps findings to specific control requirements and provides remediation guidance. Critical findings are communicated immediately rather than at the end of testing cycles. The service tests technical controls, people through phishing simulation, and processes including incident response capabilities. Purple Team engagements specifically test SOC detection and response effectiveness.

Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation FAQ

Common questions about Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Raxis Breach and Attack Simulation is Human-led breach and attack simulation service for security control validation developed by Raxis. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →