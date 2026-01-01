ProLion DataAnalyzer
Storage analysis and optimization tool for unstructured data management
ProLion DataAnalyzer Description
ProLion DataAnalyzer is a storage analysis and optimization solution designed to manage unstructured data across storage systems. The tool provides visibility into storage infrastructure through configurable reports that can run periodically or on-demand. The solution scans data using the CIFS protocol and offers over 30 pre-built reports for various use cases. Organizations can create customized reports that integrate into the DataAnalyzer environment with the same functionality as standard reports. Key capabilities include hot/cold data analysis for resource optimization, storage space allocation tracking across departments and folders, and company-wide reporting on users, groups, and permissions. The tool performs Active Directory risk analysis to identify misconfigurations that could lead to unauthorized storage access. DataAnalyzer includes a central file catalog that enables filtering, sorting, and searching for specific files. It can detect and report suspicious file types, including potential ransomware indicators. The solution monitors how user permissions change over time and provides insights for internal cost allocation. Reports can be exported as CSV or XLSX files, and data is visualized through integrated dashboards. The product is delivered as an OVA file and requires two virtual machines for deployment. Installation typically completes within a few hours.
