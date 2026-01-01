Plerion Cloud Compliance
Plerion Cloud Compliance Description
Plerion Cloud Compliance is a compliance management solution designed for cloud environments. The platform provides continuous monitoring of cloud infrastructure against compliance frameworks and standards. The product includes over 35 built-in compliance frameworks such as CIS, NIST, SOC 2, PCI DSS, Cloud Security Alliance, HIPAA, and ISO27001. Findings from security assessments are automatically mapped to relevant compliance frameworks, enabling organizations to track adherence and receive notifications when non-compliance issues are introduced. Users can create custom compliance frameworks tailored to internal policies, external standards, or Well-Architected lenses. The platform generates audit-ready reports that include trends, coverage metrics, and issue breakdowns. Plerion Cloud Compliance is part of the broader Plerion platform, which the company describes as a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The compliance module integrates with the platform's other security capabilities including misconfiguration detection, vulnerability management, and asset inventory. The solution supports evidence collection automation through integrations with compliance platforms. Organizations can monitor compliance status continuously and generate reports on-demand for audit purposes.
