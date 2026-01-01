Performanta Incident Response Logo

Performanta Incident Response

Incident response consulting services for cyber attack containment and recovery

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Performanta Incident Response Description

Performanta Incident Response provides consulting services to help organizations respond to and recover from cyber attacks. The service offers dedicated teams that assist with incident containment, impact limitation, and system restoration. The service includes negotiation support with attackers, breach investigation, and coordination with internal security, privacy, governance, and IT teams. The company also works with external parties such as law firms, PR firms, forensic analysts, and managed service providers during incident response engagements. Performanta operates through a Strategic Response Unit that focuses on determining breach causes, containing incidents, and removing intruders from compromised systems. The service can either support existing organizational teams or lead and manage the full incident response process. The company uses available client technology for investigation, containment, and eradication activities, though they can deploy their own technology stack if needed. Through their managed security services offering, they provide access to technical specialists and experts. Performanta offers proactive engagement services before incidents occur to improve organizational preparedness and reduce incident frequency and severity. They can implement these improvements using existing client technology or their own product called Encore in combination with managed security services.

Performanta Incident Response FAQ

Common questions about Performanta Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Performanta Incident Response is Incident response consulting services for cyber attack containment and recovery developed by Performanta. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Breach, Digital Forensics, Incident Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →