Performanta Incident Response Description

Performanta Incident Response provides consulting services to help organizations respond to and recover from cyber attacks. The service offers dedicated teams that assist with incident containment, impact limitation, and system restoration. The service includes negotiation support with attackers, breach investigation, and coordination with internal security, privacy, governance, and IT teams. The company also works with external parties such as law firms, PR firms, forensic analysts, and managed service providers during incident response engagements. Performanta operates through a Strategic Response Unit that focuses on determining breach causes, containing incidents, and removing intruders from compromised systems. The service can either support existing organizational teams or lead and manage the full incident response process. The company uses available client technology for investigation, containment, and eradication activities, though they can deploy their own technology stack if needed. Through their managed security services offering, they provide access to technical specialists and experts. Performanta offers proactive engagement services before incidents occur to improve organizational preparedness and reduce incident frequency and severity. They can implement these improvements using existing client technology or their own product called Encore in combination with managed security services.