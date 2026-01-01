Orpheus Cyber Regulatory Compliance
Orpheus Cyber Regulatory Compliance
DORA compliance platform for financial entities' operational resilience
Orpheus Cyber Regulatory Compliance is a platform designed to help financial entities achieve compliance with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which took effect on January 17, 2025. The platform addresses three core pillars of DORA compliance: ICT third-party risk management, digital operational resilience testing, and ICT risk management. For third-party risk management, the platform provides risk assessments, proactive monitoring of vendor-related threats, and real-time analysis of third-party ecosystems to identify weak links and assess compliance gaps. The solution enables organizations to prioritize remediation efforts based on threat intelligence. The resilience testing component simulates real-world cyber threats using frameworks like TIBER-EU to uncover vulnerabilities in critical systems. It includes external attack surface analysis to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk. For ICT risk management, the platform integrates External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). It provides continuous monitoring with dynamic risk ratings to identify vulnerabilities before escalation and prioritize mitigation efforts based on real-world threats. The platform is backed by accreditations from the Bank of England, FCA, and CREST, and serves financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare organizations.
Orpheus Cyber Regulatory Compliance is DORA compliance platform for financial entities' operational resilience developed by Orpheus. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Compliance, Regulatory Compliance.
