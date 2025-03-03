Conviso Application Security is a comprehensive application security platform that combines specialized services with software tools to help organizations identify, prioritize, eliminate, and prevent vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform follows the secure software development journey, enabling organizations to manage the security posture of their applications while providing resources that complement developer experience and training. It's designed specifically to integrate security practices from the beginning of the development process. Conviso offers several key components: 1. Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) capabilities to assess and improve security across applications 2. Consulting services for building AppSec programs 3. Offensive security services including penetration testing 4. Cloud security assessments 5. Specialized AppSec training for development teams 6. Developer-focused tools created "by developers for developers" The platform aims to help organizations comply with information security regulations, foster a culture of secure development, and enhance the maturity of their security processes. It particularly targets financial institutions and companies handling sensitive data, helping them reduce costs associated with late vulnerability remediation while increasing the security maturity of their applications.
