The Finite State Platform is a connected device security analysis solution that focuses on software supply chain security and vulnerability management across the entire product lifecycle. The platform performs comprehensive scanning of binaries, source code, and third-party components, supporting: - Analysis of 18+ programming languages - Compatibility with 130+ container, archive, and binary formats - Support for 30+ binary instruction set architectures - Integration with 40+ package managers - Vulnerability data from 200+ threat intelligence sources Key functionalities include: - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and management - Vulnerability detection in source code and binaries - Third-party component risk assessment - Automated remediation guidance - DevSecOps integration through 150+ security tools - Regulatory compliance monitoring and reporting - Product security incident response capabilities The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities for connected devices throughout their lifecycle, with support for legacy systems and modern IoT devices. It generates reports in standard formats like SPDX and CycloneDX, facilitating compliance with various regulatory frameworks. The system includes risk scoring functionality for vulnerability prioritization and offers integration capabilities for existing development and security workflows. It specifically addresses challenges in industries such as automotive, medical devices, industrial systems, and energy utilities.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A security analysis platform that combines SAST, SCA, SBOM generation and AI-assisted remediation to detect and fix vulnerabilities during the software development lifecycle.
An AI-powered API security testing platform that performs continuous vulnerability assessment, attack surface mapping, and compliance monitoring of API endpoints.
DerScanner is a comprehensive application security testing platform that combines SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA, and Binary Analysis capabilities with support for on-premises deployment and CI/CD integration.
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
A static application security testing (SAST) platform that performs comprehensive source code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, malware, and security issues in application code and dependencies.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.