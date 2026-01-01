LevelBlue Incident Response Description

LevelBlue Cybereason provides incident readiness and response services following LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason, expanding their global leadership in managed detection and response (MDR), XDR, and incident response capabilities. The service offers immediate incident response assistance through 24-hour hotlines across multiple regions including Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore. The offering is part of LevelBlue's comprehensive security services portfolio, which includes cyber advisory, managed cloud security, data security, managed detection and response, email security, managed network infrastructure security, exposure management, security operations platforms, and SpiderLabs threat intelligence. The service is designed to help organizations respond to active security breaches and prepare for potential incidents. LevelBlue operates through their Security Operations Platforms providing security visibility and control, supported by their SpiderLabs team of global researchers, ethical hackers, and responders. The service integrates with LevelBlue's broader ecosystem including USM Anywhere, Fusion Platform, and MailMarshal Cloud solutions.