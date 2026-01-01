LevelBlue Incident Response
Incident readiness and response services with 24/7 breach assistance
LevelBlue Incident Response
Incident readiness and response services with 24/7 breach assistance
LevelBlue Incident Response Description
LevelBlue Cybereason provides incident readiness and response services following LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason, expanding their global leadership in managed detection and response (MDR), XDR, and incident response capabilities. The service offers immediate incident response assistance through 24-hour hotlines across multiple regions including Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore. The offering is part of LevelBlue's comprehensive security services portfolio, which includes cyber advisory, managed cloud security, data security, managed detection and response, email security, managed network infrastructure security, exposure management, security operations platforms, and SpiderLabs threat intelligence. The service is designed to help organizations respond to active security breaches and prepare for potential incidents. LevelBlue operates through their Security Operations Platforms providing security visibility and control, supported by their SpiderLabs team of global researchers, ethical hackers, and responders. The service integrates with LevelBlue's broader ecosystem including USM Anywhere, Fusion Platform, and MailMarshal Cloud solutions.
LevelBlue Incident Response FAQ
Common questions about LevelBlue Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LevelBlue Incident Response is Incident readiness and response services with 24/7 breach assistance developed by LevelBlue. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Incident Management, Incident Handling.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership