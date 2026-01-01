Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service Description

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service provides protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks at both network and application layers. The service offers multi-vector and mixed application layer attack mitigation to maintain availability and performance of web-facing assets and applications. The service operates with 170 Tbps of network-based mitigation capacity distributed across 500+ global scrubbing centers. It provides 24/7 proactive monitoring with 1 second time-to-mitigate after attack traffic reaches scrubbing centers. The service integrates threat intelligence from Black Lotus Labs and includes Rapid Threat Defense for automated detection and response. Lumen offers both Always-On and On-Demand deployment models with various mitigation controls. The service supports carrier-agnostic protection for both Lumen and third-party connections, with IPv4 and IPv6 support. Additional connection options include IP VPN Direct, Lumen Internet Direct, and GRE clean traffic return. The service includes flow-based monitoring for early attack detection, Web Application Firewall (WAF) and bot management solutions, and supports hybrid deployment by integrating on-premises DDoS mitigation equipment. The service is designed to protect against volumetric DDoS attacks, with flexible solutions available for both volumetric and non-volumetric attack scenarios.