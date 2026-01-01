Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service
Multi-layer DDoS mitigation service for network and application protection
Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service
Multi-layer DDoS mitigation service for network and application protection
Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service Description
Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service provides protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks at both network and application layers. The service offers multi-vector and mixed application layer attack mitigation to maintain availability and performance of web-facing assets and applications. The service operates with 170 Tbps of network-based mitigation capacity distributed across 500+ global scrubbing centers. It provides 24/7 proactive monitoring with 1 second time-to-mitigate after attack traffic reaches scrubbing centers. The service integrates threat intelligence from Black Lotus Labs and includes Rapid Threat Defense for automated detection and response. Lumen offers both Always-On and On-Demand deployment models with various mitigation controls. The service supports carrier-agnostic protection for both Lumen and third-party connections, with IPv4 and IPv6 support. Additional connection options include IP VPN Direct, Lumen Internet Direct, and GRE clean traffic return. The service includes flow-based monitoring for early attack detection, Web Application Firewall (WAF) and bot management solutions, and supports hybrid deployment by integrating on-premises DDoS mitigation equipment. The service is designed to protect against volumetric DDoS attacks, with flexible solutions available for both volumetric and non-volumetric attack scenarios.
Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service FAQ
Common questions about Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service is Multi-layer DDoS mitigation service for network and application protection developed by Lumen Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Bot Protection, Cloud Security, DDOS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership