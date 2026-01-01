Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service Logo

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service

Multi-layer DDoS mitigation service for network and application protection

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service Description

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service provides protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks at both network and application layers. The service offers multi-vector and mixed application layer attack mitigation to maintain availability and performance of web-facing assets and applications. The service operates with 170 Tbps of network-based mitigation capacity distributed across 500+ global scrubbing centers. It provides 24/7 proactive monitoring with 1 second time-to-mitigate after attack traffic reaches scrubbing centers. The service integrates threat intelligence from Black Lotus Labs and includes Rapid Threat Defense for automated detection and response. Lumen offers both Always-On and On-Demand deployment models with various mitigation controls. The service supports carrier-agnostic protection for both Lumen and third-party connections, with IPv4 and IPv6 support. Additional connection options include IP VPN Direct, Lumen Internet Direct, and GRE clean traffic return. The service includes flow-based monitoring for early attack detection, Web Application Firewall (WAF) and bot management solutions, and supports hybrid deployment by integrating on-premises DDoS mitigation equipment. The service is designed to protect against volumetric DDoS attacks, with flexible solutions available for both volumetric and non-volumetric attack scenarios.

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service FAQ

Common questions about Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service is Multi-layer DDoS mitigation service for network and application protection developed by Lumen Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Bot Protection, Cloud Security, DDOS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →