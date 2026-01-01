Lumen DDoS Hyper Logo

Lumen DDoS Hyper

Cloud-based DDoS mitigation service with on-demand and always-on protection

Network Security
Commercial
Lumen DDoS Hyper Description

Lumen DDoS Hyper is a distributed denial of service mitigation solution that provides multi-layer protection through a global scrubbing center infrastructure. The service offers two deployment models: on-demand mitigation that activates upon customer approval or automatic detection, and always-on mitigation that continuously inspects and scrubs traffic. The solution operates through a self-service portal that enables rapid activation of DDoS protection within minutes. It utilizes Lumen's global backbone network combined with scrubbing center technology and threat intelligence from Black Lotus Labs to detect and mitigate attacks. DDoS Hyper supports clean traffic return rates starting at 100 Mbps with maximum bandwidth capacity up to 100 Gbps. The service provides carrier-agnostic defense for both Lumen and third-party connections, protecting IPv4 traffic. Base service includes protection for up to 256 blocks of /24 IPv4 addresses, with 10 clean traffic return paths and 10 flow-based monitoring instances. The platform features a global multi-tiered scrubbing architecture with 1-second time-to-mitigate capability. Nine global Security Operations Centers provide 24/7 proactive monitoring and alerting. Attack monitoring can be performed via Lumen network or customer router (CPE). Optional add-ons include unlimited address space size, designated security consultants for runbooks and analysis, additional clean traffic return paths, flow-based monitoring instances, and Web Application Firewall for Layer 7 defense. The service uses predictable monthly pricing regardless of attack size, duration, or frequency.

Lumen DDoS Hyper is Cloud-based DDoS mitigation service with on-demand and always-on protection developed by Lumen Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DDOS, Monitoring.

