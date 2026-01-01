LogicManager BIA & BCP Software Description

LogicManager BIA & BCP Software is a business continuity management platform that enables organizations to conduct Business Impact Analysis (BIA) and develop Business Continuity Plans (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Plans. The software uses a taxonomy-driven approach to track critical internal operations and downstream dependencies during potential disruptions. The platform allows organizations to conduct BIA on processes to determine critical business areas, develop and manage continuity plans on an ongoing basis, and perform automated testing to ensure BCP effectiveness. It provides visibility into which business areas are impacted by potential outages through a risk-based approach, helping identify improvement areas and close gaps proactively. The software includes configurable reporting and compliance checklists to demonstrate BCP compliance to auditors and communicate effectiveness to senior management. It features customizable dashboards, workflow automation with tasks and alerts, and visibility rules to restrict access to sensitive information. The platform tracks and documents relevant details while enabling organizations to visualize interconnectedness within their operations. LogicManager's solution is designed to be configured by end-users rather than requiring IT professional customization, allowing for faster implementation and program evolution over time.