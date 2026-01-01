LMNTRIX Mobile Security
LMNTRIX Mobile Security
LMNTRIX Mobile Security Description
LMNTRIX Mobile Security is a mobile threat defense solution that extends XDR detection and response capabilities to smartphones and tablets. The product provides coverage for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices in corporate-owned and BYOD environments. The solution uses machine learning to analyze device behavior across multiple dimensions including device activities, network interactions, and application behavior. It operates directly on mobile devices and functions in real-time, including offline scenarios, without requiring signatures, cloud connectivity, or periodic updates. The product detects device compromises such as jailbreaks, rooted devices, outdated firmware, and OS vulnerabilities. It identifies network threats including man-in-the-middle attacks, rogue Wi-Fi access points, DNS spoofing, and SSL stripping. Application-based risks such as malware, spyware, risky sideloaded apps, and data exfiltration behaviors are monitored. The solution also detects phishing attacks via SMS, apps, and browsers, including zero-day links. LMNTRIX Mobile integrates natively with the LMNTRIX XDR platform, providing unified telemetry, threat correlation, and attack path visualization. The integration includes global threat intelligence enrichment, correlated timeline and risk scoring, attack path mapping for mobile lateral movement, and automated response actions such as isolation, notification, and lockdown. The solution deploys via existing UEM, MDM, or MAM platforms with zero-touch activation available. It includes 24/7 analyst-led investigation, threat containment, and remediation guidance. The product is designed to be privacy-compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS, collecting no personal data.
