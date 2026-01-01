Kriptos Calculator Description

Kriptos Calculator is a risk assessment tool that estimates data classification requirements and potential data exposure for organizations. The calculator takes inputs including number of employees, industry type, and data storage environments (endpoints, servers, cloud) to generate estimates of total sensitive documents stored. The tool provides comparative analysis of three classification methods: manual consultancy, manual technology, and Kriptos' AI-driven automated classification. It calculates time requirements, human costs, and percentage of data classified for each approach. The calculator generates reports that include risk of data leakage, economic estimation of data value on the black market, annual economic exposure amounts, and breakdowns of documents containing personal data, credit card data, and obsolete data. Results are benchmarked against industry-specific averages. Data classification categories include confidential, restricted, public, and internal use documents. The tool calculates metrics based on industry-specific document averages and provides probability percentages for data leakage within selected industries. Reports display comparative tables showing classification speed (ranging from 90 seconds per document for consultancy to 0.15 seconds for automated methods) and total time estimates for complete data classification across the organization's document repository.