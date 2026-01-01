GuidePoint Security Compliance Assessment & Advisory Services Description

GuidePoint Security Compliance Assessment & Advisory Services provides professional consulting services to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with information security and privacy standards. The service covers multiple frameworks and regulations including CIS Critical Security Controls, CMMC, DFARS, GDPR, HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-53, PCI DSS, and various state information security regulations. The assessment services follow a structured methodology to evaluate compliance status. Engagements include environment reviews, scope validation, gap and readiness assessments to identify risk areas and deficiencies, and IT controls reviews aligned with compliance requirements. The company is a PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) and can provide PCI audit and attestation services. Multi-year pricing is available for assessments requiring annual repetition. The advisory services offer customizable consulting to address specific organizational needs such as business process re-architecture or company acquisitions. Consultants serve as on-demand extensions of internal teams, providing expertise to navigate specific security standards based on organizational drivers and situations. The service is delivered by certified professionals holding credentials such as CISSP, HCISSP, CCSP, CISM, CISA, GCCC, and ISO certifications.