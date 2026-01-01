GuidePoint Penetration Testing Logo

GuidePoint Penetration Testing

Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, cloud & ICS

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GuidePoint Penetration Testing Description

GuidePoint Penetration Testing provides professional security assessment services to identify vulnerabilities and security gaps across various environments. The service offers both manual and automated testing approaches to evaluate organizational security posture. The manual testing methodology uses hands-on expertise to identify complex, multi-step vulnerabilities across internal and external networks, applications, cloud environments, industrial control systems, and physical facilities. Consultants employ automated tools to augment their assessments within defined time, budget, and scope constraints. The automated testing option, delivered as Penetration Testing as a Service, leverages machine learning and AI for continuous controls validation. This platform provides rapid testing to continuously identify and exploit vulnerabilities, with options to pair automated results with expert validation. Specialized offerings include Cloud Penetration Testing that focuses on cloud-specific threats and validates security monitoring coverage, Purple Team Assessments that work collaboratively with internal teams using a defender-first approach, and Red Team Assessments that simulate sophisticated adversarial tactics. The service provides detailed evidence of exploited vulnerabilities, concise reporting with real-time remediation guidance, and customizable reporting accessible from anywhere. Testing can be tailored to specific systems and priorities, with methodical separation of focus areas for easier prioritization and remediation.

GuidePoint Penetration Testing FAQ

Common questions about GuidePoint Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GuidePoint Penetration Testing is Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, cloud & ICS developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, ICS, Offensive Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →