GuidePoint Penetration Testing
Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, cloud & ICS
GuidePoint Penetration Testing Description
GuidePoint Penetration Testing provides professional security assessment services to identify vulnerabilities and security gaps across various environments. The service offers both manual and automated testing approaches to evaluate organizational security posture. The manual testing methodology uses hands-on expertise to identify complex, multi-step vulnerabilities across internal and external networks, applications, cloud environments, industrial control systems, and physical facilities. Consultants employ automated tools to augment their assessments within defined time, budget, and scope constraints. The automated testing option, delivered as Penetration Testing as a Service, leverages machine learning and AI for continuous controls validation. This platform provides rapid testing to continuously identify and exploit vulnerabilities, with options to pair automated results with expert validation. Specialized offerings include Cloud Penetration Testing that focuses on cloud-specific threats and validates security monitoring coverage, Purple Team Assessments that work collaboratively with internal teams using a defender-first approach, and Red Team Assessments that simulate sophisticated adversarial tactics. The service provides detailed evidence of exploited vulnerabilities, concise reporting with real-time remediation guidance, and customizable reporting accessible from anywhere. Testing can be tailored to specific systems and priorities, with methodical separation of focus areas for easier prioritization and remediation.
