Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL Logo

Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL

Centralized management platform for Greenbone vulnerability management systems

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL Description

OPENVAS CONTROL is a centralized management platform designed to provide oversight and control of multiple Greenbone vulnerability management systems across distributed networks and sites. The platform addresses the complexity that arises when organizations scale their vulnerability management infrastructure across multiple locations. The system provides a central dashboard that displays the status of all connected Greenbone systems, allowing administrators to view configuration details and system information. Users can filter and search across systems to locate specific configurations or status information. OPENVAS CONTROL enables administrators to access and control individual systems or perform collective actions across multiple systems simultaneously, such as deploying updates. The platform supports flexible integration of Greenbone Enterprise Appliances (OPENVAS SCAN) and sensors, with connection initiation possible from either the OPENVAS SCAN or CONTROL side to accommodate various network architectures. The platform includes a REST API for integration with other systems and is designed for containerized environments. OPENVAS CONTROL is developed in Europe and designed to comply with GDPR requirements. It integrates with OPENVAS SCAN as part of the Greenbone vulnerability management ecosystem.

Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL FAQ

Common questions about Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL is Centralized management platform for Greenbone vulnerability management systems developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Management, Centralized Management, Vulnerability Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →