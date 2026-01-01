Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL Description

OPENVAS CONTROL is a centralized management platform designed to provide oversight and control of multiple Greenbone vulnerability management systems across distributed networks and sites. The platform addresses the complexity that arises when organizations scale their vulnerability management infrastructure across multiple locations. The system provides a central dashboard that displays the status of all connected Greenbone systems, allowing administrators to view configuration details and system information. Users can filter and search across systems to locate specific configurations or status information. OPENVAS CONTROL enables administrators to access and control individual systems or perform collective actions across multiple systems simultaneously, such as deploying updates. The platform supports flexible integration of Greenbone Enterprise Appliances (OPENVAS SCAN) and sensors, with connection initiation possible from either the OPENVAS SCAN or CONTROL side to accommodate various network architectures. The platform includes a REST API for integration with other systems and is designed for containerized environments. OPENVAS CONTROL is developed in Europe and designed to comply with GDPR requirements. It integrates with OPENVAS SCAN as part of the Greenbone vulnerability management ecosystem.