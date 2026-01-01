Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL
Centralized management platform for Greenbone vulnerability management systems
Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL
Centralized management platform for Greenbone vulnerability management systems
Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL Description
OPENVAS CONTROL is a centralized management platform designed to provide oversight and control of multiple Greenbone vulnerability management systems across distributed networks and sites. The platform addresses the complexity that arises when organizations scale their vulnerability management infrastructure across multiple locations. The system provides a central dashboard that displays the status of all connected Greenbone systems, allowing administrators to view configuration details and system information. Users can filter and search across systems to locate specific configurations or status information. OPENVAS CONTROL enables administrators to access and control individual systems or perform collective actions across multiple systems simultaneously, such as deploying updates. The platform supports flexible integration of Greenbone Enterprise Appliances (OPENVAS SCAN) and sensors, with connection initiation possible from either the OPENVAS SCAN or CONTROL side to accommodate various network architectures. The platform includes a REST API for integration with other systems and is designed for containerized environments. OPENVAS CONTROL is developed in Europe and designed to comply with GDPR requirements. It integrates with OPENVAS SCAN as part of the Greenbone vulnerability management ecosystem.
Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL FAQ
Common questions about Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Greenbone OPENVAS CONTROL is Centralized management platform for Greenbone vulnerability management systems developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Management, Centralized Management, Vulnerability Scanning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership