Email security tool empowering users to identify & report phishing threats

Email Security
Commercial
GreatHorn Mailbox Intelligence is an email security solution that provides end users with contextual information and tools to identify and respond to email threats. The product displays visual indicators within email clients to help users assess sender trustworthiness, relationship strength, and potential risks. The solution includes banner notifications that appear within emails to warn users about suspicious messages and potential phishing attempts. Users can report suspected phishing emails, mark spam, and create personalized block lists directly from their inbox. GreatHorn Mailbox Intelligence analyzes links within emails using computer vision technology to identify potentially malicious destination sites. When suspicious links are detected, the system provides link previews to warn users before they click. The solution performs on-click analysis to provide additional protection when users interact with suspicious URLs. The product is designed to complement security awareness training by delivering real-time insights at the moment users interact with emails. Security teams receive instant notifications when users report phishing attempts, enabling them to remediate threats across all user inboxes. The solution integrates with cloud-based email platforms and provides a free email threat assessment to identify advanced threats bypassing existing email security controls.

