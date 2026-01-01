GoSecure Security Maturity Assessment Description

GoSecure Security Maturity Assessment is a professional service that evaluates an organization's cybersecurity posture and maturity level. The assessment uses an in-house methodology developed over several years that includes 26 categories, 72 subcategories, and 166 components. The service provides maturity ratings based on the Capability Maturity Model (CMM) integration and aligns with international information security standards including ISO/IEC 27001/27002, NIST CSF, and CIS Controls. The assessment delivers actionable insights applicable to various infrastructure types and creates a structured roadmap that outlines critical observations and recommendations based on the client's security risks and context. The roadmap includes dashboards and compliance connections. Organizations receive a detailed graph that translates their security posture and profile. The service evaluates existing information security strategies, assesses current cybersecurity posture, and determines if organizations are getting value from their current security tools. The assessment identifies gaps, recommends updated configurations, and helps identify areas for investment. It establishes baselines across security elements and offers targeted improvement suggestions for configurations and investments.