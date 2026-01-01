GoSecure PCI DSS Services Description

GoSecure PCI DSS Services provides compliance consulting for merchants and service providers seeking to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard requirements. The service is delivered by Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs), who are authorized third-party entities that can officially co-sign Attestation of Compliance (AoC) and PCI DSS Report of Compliance (ROC) documents. The service follows a structured implementation process that includes scoping and scope reduction, interviews and observations, implementation and remediation, and reporting. GoSecure's QSAs provide guidance to reduce client exposure to card data handling and minimize compliance footprint. Services include gap analysis to assess cardholder data processing activities against the Standard, implementation and remediation support such as documentation assistance and security awareness training, and full audits leading to ROC issuance. The team also provides QSA-led assistance for self-assessment questionnaires (SAQs) against any valid version of the Standard. GoSecure offers ongoing PCI DSS consulting through a bank of professional services hours, providing year-round access to QSA advisors. The service operates in Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. The approach is customized based on client objectives and needs, with activities aligned to the defined project scope.