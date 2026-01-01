Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment Logo

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment

Cloud security assessment service for AWS, Azure, GCP, and O365 environments

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment Description

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment is a professional service that evaluates cloud environment configurations, security controls, and management practices. The assessment analyzes server standards and configurations, including hardening guidelines and build processes. It reviews identity and access management implementations, including user classes, permissions, access logging, and cloud account controls. The service examines data protection measures such as encryption, backup and recovery functionality, data segregation, and isolation controls. It evaluates security controls including network firewalls, application gateway firewalls, and denial of service filters. The assessment verifies compliance with regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI/DSS. The assessment approach combines vulnerability scanning, application testing, and system testing with evaluation of standards, processes, and controls. Security professionals document findings in the Darwin Attack collaboration portal during testing, providing real-time access to results without waiting for final reports. The service supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft O365 environments. Assessment methodologies are updated regularly based on evolving cloud standards and current client practices.

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment FAQ

Common questions about Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment is Cloud security assessment service for AWS, Azure, GCP, and O365 environments developed by Evolve Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →