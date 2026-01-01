Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment Description

Evolve Security Cloud Security Assessment is a professional service that evaluates cloud environment configurations, security controls, and management practices. The assessment analyzes server standards and configurations, including hardening guidelines and build processes. It reviews identity and access management implementations, including user classes, permissions, access logging, and cloud account controls. The service examines data protection measures such as encryption, backup and recovery functionality, data segregation, and isolation controls. It evaluates security controls including network firewalls, application gateway firewalls, and denial of service filters. The assessment verifies compliance with regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI/DSS. The assessment approach combines vulnerability scanning, application testing, and system testing with evaluation of standards, processes, and controls. Security professionals document findings in the Darwin Attack collaboration portal during testing, providing real-time access to results without waiting for final reports. The service supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft O365 environments. Assessment methodologies are updated regularly based on evolving cloud standards and current client practices.