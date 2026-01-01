ERM Protect SOC Compliance Services Description

ERM Protect SOC Compliance Services provides consulting services focused on System and Organization Controls (SOC) compliance requirements. The service assists organizations in meeting SOC audit standards and compliance frameworks. SOC reports are attestation reports that evaluate an organization's information systems and controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. These reports are commonly required for service organizations that handle customer data or provide technology services. The service addresses compliance needs for organizations seeking to obtain or maintain SOC certifications. This includes guidance on implementing appropriate controls, preparing for audits, and maintaining ongoing compliance with SOC framework requirements. Organizations use SOC compliance services to demonstrate to customers, partners, and stakeholders that they have appropriate controls in place to protect data and systems. The service is designed for companies that need to meet SOC 1, SOC 2, or SOC 3 reporting requirements. ERM Protect delivers these services through consulting engagements that help organizations navigate the SOC compliance process and prepare for third-party audits.