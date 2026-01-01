Cybrhawk Security Assessment Logo

Cybrhawk Security Assessment is a professional service offering that helps organizations identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps in their IT infrastructure. The service provides comprehensive security evaluations across multiple domains including network security, cloud infrastructure, applications, endpoints, and identity and access management systems. The assessment service follows industry-recognized frameworks including NIST, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, and MITRE ATT&CK. The team consists of certified security professionals holding certifications such as CISSP, OSCP, and CEH who conduct evaluations based on real-world experience across multiple sectors. The service evaluates internal and external networks to identify open ports, outdated services, access control weaknesses, and misconfigurations. For cloud environments, assessments cover public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and GCP to identify risky configurations. The service also examines web applications, APIs, mobile applications, and custom software for security flaws. Assessment deliverables include prioritized findings with remediation guidance designed to support regulatory audit preparation for standards including HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and GDPR. Each assessment is customized based on the organization's size, complexity, and specific compliance requirements.

Cybrhawk Security Assessment is Security assessment services to identify vulnerabilities and compliance gaps developed by CybrHawk.

