Cybrhawk Pen Testing Description
CybrHawk Pen Testing is a managed penetration testing service that identifies security vulnerabilities in computer systems, networks, and web applications. The service tests for exploitable weaknesses through both manual and automated methods. The penetration testing process follows four stages: Planning, Scanning, Gaining Access, and Maintenance. The service offers different testing methods to accommodate various security assessment needs. Organizations typically conduct penetration tests annually as part of routine security practices. Testing is recommended after major updates or architectural changes, before security audits or compliance reviews, following security incidents or breaches, when launching new systems or applications, and on regular schedules (quarterly, bi-annually, or annually). The service is particularly relevant when organizations add new network infrastructure, establish offices in new locations, or apply security patches. CybrHawk positions this as part of their broader security assessment offerings alongside Blue Team and Red Team services.
