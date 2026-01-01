CyberSecOp Threat Hunting & Compromise Assessment Logo

CyberSecOp Threat Hunting & Compromise Assessment

Incident response & threat hunting services with 24/7 breach remediation

CyberSecOp Threat Hunting & Compromise Assessment Description

CyberSecOp provides incident response and threat hunting services for organizations experiencing cybersecurity incidents. The service includes 24/7 emergency response capabilities, digital forensics, breach remediation, and threat eradication support. The offering encompasses multiple service tiers including rapid incident response, proactive incident response, and incident response retainer programs. The company provides compromise assessment services that deliver visibility into networks and applications to identify malicious actors and security breaches. Services include ransomware negotiation and payment coordination, managed detection and response (MDR) with continuous monitoring, and data loss prevention incident response. The team conducts incident response tabletop exercises, develops incident response programs and playbooks, and performs IR readiness assessments. Additional capabilities include security operations center (SOC) services, security awareness training, and managed security services. The company offers both emergency incident response for active breaches and proactive services such as targeted threat hunting assessments and incident management retainers. Consultants provide forensic analysis, cyber security risk mitigation, threat intelligence, and compliance support. Services are designed to reduce incident response times, minimize breach impact, and support organizational recovery following cyberattacks.

