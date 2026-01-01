Cyberhaven Trail™ Description

Cyberhaven Trail is a data classification and tracking solution that uses data lineage technology to monitor and protect sensitive information. The product analyzes events surrounding data rather than relying solely on content pattern matching to classify a broader range of sensitive information. Trail automatically builds and maintains a lineage for every piece of data, tracking it from origin through every step of its journey across the organization. The system uses proprietary graph database technology to trace data across multiple steps as it moves between people and applications, fragments, and combines with other data. The classification approach considers three primary factors: where data originated (such as customer databases in Snowflake, source code repositories in Github, or design boards in Figma), how it was handled (movement through systems like SharePoint, Google Drive, or DocuSign), and who contributed to it (based on employee roles and activities). The solution processes billions of events to calculate data lineage and continuously updates lineage information as new events occur. This enables organizations to infer data importance and sensitivity based on contextual factors without examining content directly. Trail is designed to address limitations of traditional data loss prevention systems that rely primarily on pattern-based content analysis.