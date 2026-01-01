Cybereason Compromise Assessment Logo

Cybereason Compromise Assessment

Service to identify past/present malicious activity in networks via EDR deployment

Cybereason Compromise Assessment is a professional service that helps organizations identify past or present malicious activity within their networks. The service involves deploying Cybereason's EDR tools across the entire network, followed by threat hunting using proprietary tools and threat intelligence from the Nocturnus Intelligence team. The methodology consists of four phases: deployment of EDR tools, hunting for malicious operations (MalOps) within the network, responding to and remediating detected threats, and providing a detailed report with findings and recommendations for improving security posture. The service is designed for specific use cases including mergers and acquisitions due diligence, new security teams inheriting legacy infrastructure, and organizations with suspicion of an attack. The assessment aims to reduce dwell time, mitigate active attacks, and expel malicious operations before further damage occurs. The Cybereason Services Team consists of threat hunters and security experts with experience from public and private sector organizations. They leverage the Cybereason Defense Platform along with forensics-as-code (FaC) and DFIR methodologies to deliver incident response services. Organizations receive confidence about their network security status, whether threats are detected and remediated or no malicious operations are found, providing assurance of a clean network state moving forward.

