CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services
Social engineering testing and attack simulation services
CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services Description
CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services provides social engineering attack simulations to assess human-related security risks within organizations. The service employs ethical hackers to conduct realistic social engineering attacks including phishing emails, impersonation attacks, pretexting, and social media mining to test workforce readiness. The service operates on a subscription-based model where ethical hackers continuously test organizations using digital, physical, and social engineering methods. Testing is delivered by CREST-accredited professionals for Simulated Targeted Attack and Response, with a global team capable of conducting attacks in multiple languages while accounting for cultural differences. Organizations receive access to the CovertSwarm Portal for real-time attack surface management and insights. The portal enables clients to control which areas of their business are tested while receiving continuous attack insights. Testing aims to educate employees on recognizing psychological manipulation, deception, and impersonation techniques used by threat actors. The service includes monthly ethical hacker time, dedicated account management by senior ethical hackers, and regular testing to maintain security posture. Results help organizations shape security policies, drive awareness, and build a positive security culture where employees can identify genuine social engineering attacks.
CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services FAQ
Common questions about CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CovertSwarm Social Engineering Testing Services is Social engineering testing and attack simulation services developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Ethical Hacking, Human Risk Management.
