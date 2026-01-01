Coalfire Global Cybersecurity Compliance Description

Coalfire Global Cybersecurity Compliance provides advisory and assessment services for organizations navigating international cybersecurity compliance requirements. The service covers over 100 global and regional regulatory frameworks, delivered through Coalfire's internal expertise and a network of regional partners. The service includes architecture-led analysis that traces system behaviors including data flows, administrative access, backups, and logging to identify sovereignty issues before audits occur. Strategic expansion planning capabilities model the cost, complexity, and sequencing required to enter different geographic markets, categorizing them by implementation difficulty. The offering functions as GRC team augmentation, filling jurisdiction-specific knowledge gaps and training internal teams without requiring additional headcount. Through partnerships with regional experts in locations including Japan, Australia, and the Gulf region, the service provides local expertise to support operator expectations and sustained compliance. Assessment services incorporate auditor expectations for evidence, artifacts, and implementation standards. The service addresses frameworks across multiple regions including UK Cyber Essentials, IRAP (Australia), and ISMAP (Japan) through partnerships with organizations such as Meta Defence Labs and Sekuro. The service targets enterprises expanding into new geographic markets that need to understand and implement region-specific cybersecurity compliance requirements while managing the complexity of multiple regulatory frameworks simultaneously.