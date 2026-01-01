BSG Penetration Testing Services
BSG Penetration Testing Services
BSG Penetration Testing Services Description
BSG provides penetration testing services combining manual testing with automated tools. The company offers external and internal penetration testing, social engineering testing, and red team assessments for IT infrastructure, cloud environments, and applications. Services include vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) with detailed reporting through a proprietary platform. Testing teams consist of 2-4 penetration testers managed by a Pentest Lead and Project Manager. Projects typically take 2-6 weeks to complete. Deliverables include immediate reports of critical vulnerabilities, executive summaries, attestation letters, detailed pentest reports with remediation recommendations, and evidence with reproduction steps. The service includes free retesting of findings within 90 days after remediation. The company employs certified professionals holding OSCP, CISSP, CISA, eWPTX, eMAPT, eCPPT, eJPT, and CEH certifications. Testing services support compliance requirements for PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR. BSG operates from Ukraine and maintains professional liability insurance coverage. The company offers 15% discounts on recurring services and training.
BSG Penetration Testing Services FAQ
Common questions about BSG Penetration Testing Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
