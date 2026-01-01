BSG Penetration Testing Services Logo

BSG Penetration Testing Services

Penetration testing services provider offering VAPT and red team assessments

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BSG Penetration Testing Services Description

BSG provides penetration testing services combining manual testing with automated tools. The company offers external and internal penetration testing, social engineering testing, and red team assessments for IT infrastructure, cloud environments, and applications. Services include vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) with detailed reporting through a proprietary platform. Testing teams consist of 2-4 penetration testers managed by a Pentest Lead and Project Manager. Projects typically take 2-6 weeks to complete. Deliverables include immediate reports of critical vulnerabilities, executive summaries, attestation letters, detailed pentest reports with remediation recommendations, and evidence with reproduction steps. The service includes free retesting of findings within 90 days after remediation. The company employs certified professionals holding OSCP, CISSP, CISA, eWPTX, eMAPT, eCPPT, eJPT, and CEH certifications. Testing services support compliance requirements for PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR. BSG operates from Ukraine and maintains professional liability insurance coverage. The company offers 15% discounts on recurring services and training.

BSG Penetration Testing Services FAQ

Common questions about BSG Penetration Testing Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BSG Penetration Testing Services is Penetration testing services provider offering VAPT and red team assessments developed by BSG. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Ethical Hacking, Offensive Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →