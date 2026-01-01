BSG Cybersecurity Services Description

BSG is a cybersecurity services company established in 2014 that specializes in application security and penetration testing. The company provides services across multiple domains including application security assessments, penetration testing, security consulting, and security training. The company offers application security services focused on identifying and eliminating security flaws in software applications, with comprehensive application security maturity assessments. Their penetration testing services include manual testing methodologies that go beyond automated scanning tools to identify vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. BSG provides security consulting services covering security operations guidance, incident response strategies, security audits, and risk management. The company also delivers security training programs including secure coding training for developers, hands-on penetration testing training, cyber attack simulations, and information security education for executives. The company's services align with compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, FINRA, ISO 27001, and GDPR. BSG offers free retesting of all findings within 90 days for penetration testing services and security assessments. The team holds industry certifications including OSCP, CISSP, CISA, eWPTX, eCPPT, eMAPT, and CEH. BSG serves diverse industries including IT products, IT services, financial services, fintech, telecom, gaming, e-commerce, banking, insurance, retail, media, and healthcare. The company provides professional liability insurance coverage and offers discounted rates for recurring security services.