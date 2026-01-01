BSG Cybersecurity Services Logo

BSG Cybersecurity Services

Cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, appsec, and consulting

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BSG Cybersecurity Services Description

BSG is a cybersecurity services company established in 2014 that specializes in application security and penetration testing. The company provides services across multiple domains including application security assessments, penetration testing, security consulting, and security training. The company offers application security services focused on identifying and eliminating security flaws in software applications, with comprehensive application security maturity assessments. Their penetration testing services include manual testing methodologies that go beyond automated scanning tools to identify vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. BSG provides security consulting services covering security operations guidance, incident response strategies, security audits, and risk management. The company also delivers security training programs including secure coding training for developers, hands-on penetration testing training, cyber attack simulations, and information security education for executives. The company's services align with compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, FINRA, ISO 27001, and GDPR. BSG offers free retesting of all findings within 90 days for penetration testing services and security assessments. The team holds industry certifications including OSCP, CISSP, CISA, eWPTX, eCPPT, eMAPT, and CEH. BSG serves diverse industries including IT products, IT services, financial services, fintech, telecom, gaming, e-commerce, banking, insurance, retail, media, and healthcare. The company provides professional liability insurance coverage and offers discounted rates for recurring security services.

BSG Cybersecurity Services FAQ

Common questions about BSG Cybersecurity Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BSG Cybersecurity Services is Cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, appsec, and consulting developed by BSG. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Compliance, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →