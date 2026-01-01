BSG Cyber Security Consulting Services Description

BSG Cyber Security Consulting Services provides cybersecurity consulting and professional services to organizations that need external expertise. The company offers consulting services covering areas such as GDPR data security, information risk assessment, cloud environment hardening, network security evaluation, and Bug Bounty program launches. The service includes security audits according to standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and CIS. BSG provides incident response services where their team applies offensive and defensive security skills throughout the incident response lifecycle, helping clients develop incident response plans and upgrade data protection mechanisms. Managed security services are available for organizations that need security expertise without hiring full-time staff. This includes Information Security Management System (ISMS) implementation, Application Security program development, and cloud security services. The consulting team holds certifications including CISSP, CISA, OSCP, and various eLearnSecurity certifications. Projects typically range from a few days to several months depending on scope, with an average duration of 2-3 weeks. Services are supervised by a Chief Services Officer and coordinated by a Project Manager. Deliverables include comprehensive reports with project results, remedial action roadmaps, actionable advice on compliance gaps and security issues, metrics for measuring security investment effectiveness, and recommendations for internal controls and security solutions.