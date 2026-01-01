Bridewell Cyber Security Consultancy
Cyber security consultancy services for risk assessment and compliance
Bridewell Cyber Security Consultancy provides advisory services to organizations on their security needs, threat protection, and regulatory compliance requirements. The service covers on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments. The consultancy offers cyber security risk assessment and management services to enable informed decision-making and risk-informed investments. Services include conducting audits, providing strategic guidance, and supporting transformation programs. The company holds multiple accreditations including NCSC certification, CREST accreditation, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, SOC2, Cyber Essentials Plus, and PCI DSS QSA status. These certifications enable the company to meet specific industry requirements, including UK Government projects requiring NCSC-certified providers. The consultancy provides expertise in cyber security architecture design and implementation across enterprise environments. This includes cloud architecture expertise across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services, with capabilities in implementing Zero Trust models. Services can be used to augment existing security teams for specific projects or business-as-usual activities. The approach is designed to be flexible and adaptable as organizational requirements evolve, supporting the development of security-aware culture while balancing organizational needs against cyber threat understanding.
