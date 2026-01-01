Bridewell Cyber Security Audit Description

Bridewell Cyber Security Audit is a professional consulting service that conducts comprehensive assessments of organizational digital infrastructure, systems, data, and security processes. The service evaluates protection against threats, identifies security vulnerabilities, and provides solutions to mitigate potential risks. The audit service covers security standards and policy, security controls information, security management systems, and physical security. Consultants perform high-level assessments to identify areas requiring deeper investigation, followed by in-depth on-site visits and reviews as needed. The service can audit against established industry frameworks or custom-developed frameworks specific to the organization. The audit methodology includes evaluation of internal controls, risk management processes, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations such as GDPR. Data collection methods include surveys, interviews, focus groups, and on-site visits. The service provides audit metrics that can be integrated into wider risk management programs. Bridewell offers specialized assessments for specific areas such as cryptographic hardware/software and cryptographic key management for financial institutions. The service includes supplier assurance capabilities to verify that third-party suppliers comply with contractual, legal, and regulatory obligations. Consultants provide practical guidance for addressing non-compliance areas and driving security improvements.