Balbix BIX Description

Balbix BIX is an AI-powered assistant designed for cybersecurity risk and exposure management. The tool ingests internal and external security data to provide insights into organizational risk posture. BIX uses RAG-based large language models operating on NVIDIA hardware, leveraging over 100 AI models to process security and IT data. The assistant provides role-based insights, translating technical security information into business-focused language appropriate for different stakeholders. The tool can generate assessments, reports, and briefs from raw security data. It supports multiple languages for report generation. BIX can create projects, tickets, and manage tasks based on team size, availability, and workload parameters. The assistant provides compliance and audit reports with gap analysis. It can identify assets requiring patching and recommend available patches for IT teams. BIX is designed to serve security, IT, compliance teams, and executives with role-appropriate information and actions.