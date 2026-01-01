Avertium Managed HIPAA Description

Avertium Managed HIPAA is a compliance consulting service that provides year-round support for healthcare organizations to achieve and maintain HIPAA compliance. The service follows a three-phase approach: Assess, Design, and Protect. The assessment phase includes evaluating cyber threats, organizational risks, and cybersecurity posture while identifying gaps and opportunities for process alignment across compliance frameworks. The service provides HIPAA risk and gap analysis that goes beyond standard assessments to help organizations meet current compliance mandates while preparing for future threats and regulatory changes. The HIPAA Compliance Program (HCP) offers an independent evaluation process that certifies organizations with the Avertium Trust Mark, available in three levels: Assessed, Validated, and Certified. Organizations receive quarterly touchpoints, annual HCP certification with compliance grade and attestation, and a roadmap to security and compliance. Deliverables include a HIPAA Risk Assessment and Gap Analysis Report with tailored recommendations, ongoing quarterly touchpoints, and the Avertium Trustmark with HCP grade. The service aims to integrate compliance with cybersecurity operations for continuous improvement rather than treating it as an annual checkbox exercise. The service is designed to help organizations understand HIPAA Privacy Rule nuances and prepare for potential future threats, whether cyberattacks or compliance changes. It provides a single point of contact along with a team of experts dedicated to making compliance applicable and valuable to the business.