Avertium HITRUST CSF Description

Avertium HITRUST CSF is a compliance consulting service that provides external assessment and certification support for organizations seeking HITRUST CSF certification. The service offers three assessment types: HITRUST e1 (Essentials, 1-year) for organizations in early stages, HITRUST i1 (Implemented, 1-year) for small to medium organizations requiring low to moderate assurance, and HITRUST r2 (Risk-based, 2-year) for medium to large enterprises with mature security programs. The service includes gap analysis assessments to identify security posture shortcomings, guidance on portal subscription selection, control scoping assistance, and evidence collection planning. Avertium's external assessors provide project management, regular check-ins, and technical guidance throughout the certification process. The approach integrates existing policies, procedures, and recognized frameworks including HIPAA, NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and PCI DSS. The service emphasizes a partnership model rather than a pass/fail audit approach, with focus on streamlining evidence gathering through a one-to-many documentation strategy. Support extends beyond initial certification to maintain continuous compliance and long-term partnership with client organizations.