Arctic Wolf Incident Response Description

Arctic Wolf Incident Response is a managed service that provides organizations with professional incident response capabilities to recover from cyber attacks and security breaches. The service focuses on threat containment and business restoration following security incidents. The service operates through Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Center (SOC) with 24x7 security expert support. It includes the Incident360 Retainer option, which provides end-to-end incident response coverage for one incident regardless of incident type. The service is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation. The incident response team works to stop attacks and restore organizations to pre-incident operations. Arctic Wolf Incident Response is built on the Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. The platform incorporates Alpha AI capabilities to leverage AI expertise in incident response operations. The service addresses various incident types including ransomware attacks and business email compromise. Arctic Wolf provides emergency incident response services for organizations that have experienced a breach and require immediate assistance. The service is part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations portfolio and can be bundled with other solutions including Managed Detection and Response, Aurora Endpoint Security, and Managed Risk services.