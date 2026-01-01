Akamai Inference Cloud
Cloud platform for deploying and scaling AI inference at the edge globally
Akamai Inference Cloud Description
Akamai Inference Cloud is a distributed cloud platform designed for deploying AI inference workloads at global scale. The platform leverages Akamai's edge network with over 4,400 points of presence worldwide to run AI models closer to end users, reducing latency for real-time applications. The platform provides GPU-powered compute infrastructure, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. It supports deployment through a Kubernetes-based developer platform with pre-configured MLOps tools. Security features include edge-level defenses against prompt injection, model abuse, scraping, and malicious agents. The platform offers network-level defense, adaptive threat protection, and API security with configurable access controls for models and data. The infrastructure supports various AI use cases including agentic AI systems, customer service chatbots, personalization engines, and real-time decision automation for industries like fintech, healthcare, and ecommerce. The platform provides unified observability, data pipelines, and object storage capabilities. Akamai Inference Cloud is built on open APIs with full Kubernetes control and includes no-cost egress. The platform integrates traffic management, serverless functions, and distributed data capabilities to support the complete AI application lifecycle from deployment to monitoring.
Akamai Inference Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Akamai Inference Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Akamai Inference Cloud is Cloud platform for deploying and scaling AI inference at the edge globally developed by Akamai. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Cloud Security.
