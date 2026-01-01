Akamai Inference Cloud Logo

Akamai Inference Cloud

Cloud platform for deploying and scaling AI inference at the edge globally

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Akamai Inference Cloud Description

Akamai Inference Cloud is a distributed cloud platform designed for deploying AI inference workloads at global scale. The platform leverages Akamai's edge network with over 4,400 points of presence worldwide to run AI models closer to end users, reducing latency for real-time applications. The platform provides GPU-powered compute infrastructure, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. It supports deployment through a Kubernetes-based developer platform with pre-configured MLOps tools. Security features include edge-level defenses against prompt injection, model abuse, scraping, and malicious agents. The platform offers network-level defense, adaptive threat protection, and API security with configurable access controls for models and data. The infrastructure supports various AI use cases including agentic AI systems, customer service chatbots, personalization engines, and real-time decision automation for industries like fintech, healthcare, and ecommerce. The platform provides unified observability, data pipelines, and object storage capabilities. Akamai Inference Cloud is built on open APIs with full Kubernetes control and includes no-cost egress. The platform integrates traffic management, serverless functions, and distributed data capabilities to support the complete AI application lifecycle from deployment to monitoring.

Akamai Inference Cloud FAQ

Common questions about Akamai Inference Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Akamai Inference Cloud is Cloud platform for deploying and scaling AI inference at the edge globally developed by Akamai. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →