Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments

GRC
Commercial
Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services provides third-party risk management (TPRM) support through on-demand access to financial, cybersecurity, and compliance experts. The service assists organizations in executing and maintaining TPRM programs without requiring internal hiring. The service follows a four-step process: analyzing existing TPRM processes and regulatory requirements (NIS2, GDPR, DORA, FINMA), categorizing supplier inventory through tiering based on dependency and penetration or Business Impact Analysis (BIA), conducting due diligence assessments with improved questionnaires, and evaluating supplier risk to determine suitability. The managed services team includes cybersecurity experts, financial analysts, and compliance specialists who handle the operational aspects of vendor risk management. Organizations can leverage these experts to address resource constraints while maintaining effective third-party risk oversight. The service supports organizations dealing with vendor overload and limited internal resources by providing external expertise for continuous monitoring and improvement of third-party risks.

Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services is Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments developed by Supplier Shield. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GDPR, Managed Security Service Provider.

