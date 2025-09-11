Greenbone Web App Scanning 0 Commercial • 14 September 2025

Greenbone Web App Scanning is a professional web application security testing service that performs comprehensive security assessments of web applications to identify vulnerabilities and security risks. The service conducts black-box testing, meaning testers have no prior knowledge of the application's internal architecture or source code, simulating the approach of potential attackers. It covers all OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities including broken access control, cryptographic failures, injection attacks (SQL, XSS, Command), insecure design, security misconfigurations, vulnerable components, authentication failures, data integrity issues, logging/monitoring failures, and server-side request forgery (SSRF). The testing process includes manual validation of findings rather than relying solely on automated scanning tools. The service supports modern web applications including single-page applications and is updated daily with the latest security information. Upon completion, clients receive detailed reports containing their security status, identified vulnerabilities, and actionable recommendations for remediation. The service follows a structured four-step approach: initial consultation, independent security testing, detailed reporting, and optional follow-up support. Greenbone operates as a GDPR-compliant company with ISO 27001/9001 certifications and employs certified security experts to conduct the assessments.