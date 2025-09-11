Greenbone Web App Scanning Logo

Greenbone Web App Scanning

0
Commercial
14 September 2025
Application Security
Web App Security
Application Security
Owasp
Vulnerability Assessment
Penetration Testing
Security Testing
Web Security
Black Box Testing
Security Scanning
Appsec
Visit Website

Greenbone Web App Scanning is a professional web application security testing service that performs comprehensive security assessments of web applications to identify vulnerabilities and security risks. The service conducts black-box testing, meaning testers have no prior knowledge of the application's internal architecture or source code, simulating the approach of potential attackers. It covers all OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities including broken access control, cryptographic failures, injection attacks (SQL, XSS, Command), insecure design, security misconfigurations, vulnerable components, authentication failures, data integrity issues, logging/monitoring failures, and server-side request forgery (SSRF). The testing process includes manual validation of findings rather than relying solely on automated scanning tools. The service supports modern web applications including single-page applications and is updated daily with the latest security information. Upon completion, clients receive detailed reports containing their security status, identified vulnerabilities, and actionable recommendations for remediation. The service follows a structured four-step approach: initial consultation, independent security testing, detailed reporting, and optional follow-up support. Greenbone operates as a GDPR-compliant company with ISO 27001/9001 certifications and employs certified security experts to conduct the assessments.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Web App Security

Application Security

Owasp

Vulnerability Assessment

Penetration Testing

Security Testing

Web Security

Black Box Testing

Security Scanning

Appsec

SIMILAR TOOLS

PublicWWW Logo
PublicWWW

A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.

Free
Application Security
QIRA Logo
QIRA

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Free
Application Security
Stack Honeypot Logo
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Free
Application Security
PortSwigger Logo
PortSwigger

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Free
Application Security
GuardDog Logo
GuardDog

GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata.

Free
Application Security
Bearer CLI Logo
Bearer CLI

Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.

Free
Application Security
Wappalyzer Logo
Wappalyzer

A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.

Free
Application Security
express-brute Logo
express-brute

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Free
Application Security
Checkmarx SCA Logo
Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CybersecTools logoCybersecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy