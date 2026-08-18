0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" Description

0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is a vulnerability disclosure published by the 0Day Investigative Network (0DIN), a Mozilla-founded initiative, documenting a specific jailbreak technique that affects multiple large language models (LLMs). The disclosure details a guardrail bypass method referred to as the "Correct Me" tactic. In this attack, an adversary frames a request as a fact-checking exercise by presenting a deliberately false statement related to harmful or nefarious content, then asks the model to correct the false claim. This framing causes the model to bypass its inference restrictions and provide information it would otherwise refuse to generate, including content related to harmful substances, illicit drug synthesis, and copyright-protected material. The vulnerability was tested across four LLMs: - Cohere Command R (overall score: 81.82) - Google Gemini 2.0 Flash (overall score: 82.82) - OpenAI GPT-4o (scores: 65.41 and 91, tested on different dates) - Twitter/X Grok 2 (overall score: 63.64) Testing covered categories including copyrights (Harry Potter), harmful substances (Anthrax, Nerve Agent), and illicit substances (Crystal Meth, Fentanyl). The disclosure assigns a Social Impact Score of Level 3 (Significant Risk), indicating tangible risk to public safety related to dangerous but not highly restricted content. Attack taxonomies applied to this technique include: - Fictionalizing / Re-storying - Goal Hijacking - Persuasion and Manipulation - Reverse Psychology - Surprise Attack (indirect language to avoid safety filters) The security boundary is classified as a Guardrail Jailbreak with a severity rating of Low. Full intelligence details, including complete prompts, detection signatures, and API access, are available to subscribers of the 0DIN Threat Feed.