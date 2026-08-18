LLM guardrail jailbreak disclosure using a "Correct Me" fact-check tactic.
LLM guardrail jailbreak disclosure using a "Correct Me" fact-check tactic.
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is a vulnerability disclosure published by the 0Day Investigative Network (0DIN), a Mozilla-founded initiative, documenting a specific jailbreak technique that affects multiple large language models (LLMs). The disclosure details a guardrail bypass method referred to as the "Correct Me" tactic. In this attack, an adversary frames a request as a fact-checking exercise by presenting a deliberately false statement related to harmful or nefarious content, then asks the model to correct the false claim. This framing causes the model to bypass its inference restrictions and provide information it would otherwise refuse to generate, including content related to harmful substances, illicit drug synthesis, and copyright-protected material. The vulnerability was tested across four LLMs: - Cohere Command R (overall score: 81.82) - Google Gemini 2.0 Flash (overall score: 82.82) - OpenAI GPT-4o (scores: 65.41 and 91, tested on different dates) - Twitter/X Grok 2 (overall score: 63.64) Testing covered categories including copyrights (Harry Potter), harmful substances (Anthrax, Nerve Agent), and illicit substances (Crystal Meth, Fentanyl). The disclosure assigns a Social Impact Score of Level 3 (Significant Risk), indicating tangible risk to public safety related to dangerous but not highly restricted content. Attack taxonomies applied to this technique include: - Fictionalizing / Re-storying - Goal Hijacking - Persuasion and Manipulation - Reverse Psychology - Surprise Attack (indirect language to avoid safety filters) The security boundary is classified as a Guardrail Jailbreak with a severity rating of Low. Full intelligence details, including complete prompts, detection signatures, and API access, are available to subscribers of the 0DIN Threat Feed.
Common questions about 0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is LLM guardrail jailbreak disclosure using a "Correct Me" fact-check tactic, developed by 0DIN. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection.
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" offers the following core capabilities:
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is built for security teams handling LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection, Bypass. It supports workflows including guardrail jailbreak vulnerability disclosure for multiple llms, attack success rate (asr) scoring per model and content category, social impact score (sis) severity classification. Teams typically adopt 0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/0din-multi-model-guardrail-jailbreak-correct-me
0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://0din.ai/disclosures/e2dc26bd-dbfa-4084-987c-5fc0bccee624 or contact 0DIN directly.
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0DIN Multi-Model Guardrail Jailbreak "Correct Me" is for security teams and organizations that need LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection, Bypass, GenAI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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